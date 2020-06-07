Reopening of temples may take little longer as HP officials await SOPs

cities

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 19:06 IST

Reopening of temples in Himachal Pradesh may take a little longer up to the second week of June as the state authorities are yet to issue standard operating procedures (SOPs) and conduct training of staff for implementation of those guidelines.

The Centre has allowed opening religious places from June 8— the first phase of Unlock 1.0— and SOPs in this regard were issued by the ministry of health and family welfare on June 4. However, the state is yet to come up with SOPs.

Himachal Pradesh has some major Hindu shrines which are visited by lakhs of pilgrims every year from all over the country.

Temples were closed for the public on March 17 to thwart the spread of novel coronavirus.

“We are in no hurry to open the temples. I will hold a meeting with all the temple SDMs tomorrow in this regard,” said Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati.

He said that the language art and culture department of the state government will soon be issuing the guidelines to be implemented in the temple premises.

Next week we are conducting the training of staff, priests, guards and shopkeepers around the temples for implementation of SOPs, he said.

“So, temples may open next week or maybe after that,” said Prajapati adding that the temple trust has enough funds to pay their staff.

Kangra has famous shrines including Jawalaji, Chamunda, Brajeshwari Devi, Baijnath, Mahakal and Baglamukhi. All of the temples in the district, except Baglamukhi temple, are under government control.

Meanwhile, the Chintpurni Temple in Una district will also remain closed that till guidelines are issued in this regard.

Local traders and the priests have hailed the district administration’s decision.

The Baba Balak Nath Temple and Naina Devi shrine would also keep their doors shut.

Temple tourism is an important part of the economy of Himachal Pradesh. The economy of towns like Baijnath, Jawalamukhi, Kangra remains dependent on visiting pilgrims.

However, since the lockdown, the income of these temples has come to naught.

Hotels to remain shut as well

Meanwhile, the hoteliers in the state have also refused to operate from Monday. They are of the view that that opening the hotels without tourists will cause them huge losses.

Shimla Hotel and Restaurant Association President Sanjay Sood said that there was no point in opening the hotels. “What would we earn when the tourist is not allowed in the state,” said Sood. He said that the peak season was already gone so they will keep the hotels shut.

McLeodganj Hotel and Restaurant Association President Ashwini Bamba said that that they have already decided to keep the hotels shut till June 30.

Private buses to remain off-road

Private bus operators have also refused to ply their buses. State Private Bus Operator Association’s general secretary Ramesh Kamal said that they were suffering losses as there were no passengers. He said that the government should help private operators or increase the bus fare.