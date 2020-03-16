e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Researchers at Chandigarh’s PGIMER identify key proteins, enzymes that scientists must target to find drug for coronavirus

Researchers at Chandigarh’s PGIMER identify key proteins, enzymes that scientists must target to find drug for coronavirus

The researchers have identified seven major targets such as spike protein, envelop protein, membrane protein, protease, nucleocapsid protein, hemagglutinin esterase and helicase for which drug design can be considered

chandigarh Updated: Mar 16, 2020 12:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A team of researchers at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) have conducted a systematic review to identify proteins and enzymes that are targets while treating coronavirus (Covid-19) patients.
A team of researchers at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) have conducted a systematic review to identify proteins and enzymes that are targets while treating coronavirus (Covid-19) patients.(HT Photo)
         

CHANDIGARH: Researchers at Chandigarh’s Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) have conducted a systematic review to identify proteins and enzymes that are targets while treating coronavirus (Covid-19) patients.

Dr Bikash Medhi, a professor at PGI’s department of pharmacology who led the research, said the researchers have identified seven major targets such as spike protein, envelop protein, membrane protein, protease, nucleocapsid protein, hemagglutinin esterase and helicase for which drug design can be considered.

“There are 16 other non-structural proteins (NSPs), which can also be considered from the perspective of drug design. The major structural proteins and NSPs may serve an important role in this perspective. However, the occurrence of frequent recombination events is a major deterrent factor towards the development of CoV-specific vaccines and drugs,” he said.

The review, Therapeutic options for treatment of Covid-19: An evidence-based approach, has been published in the Indian Journal of Pharmacology.

There are seven strains of human coronaviruses — 229E, NL63, OC43, HKU1, MERS-CoV, SARS-CoV and 2019-nCoV — that are responsible for the infection with special reference to the involvement of the respiratory tract (both lower and upper respiratory tracts) e.g. common cold, pneumonia, bronchiolitis, rhinitis, pharyngitis, sinusitis and other system symptoms such as occasional watery diarrhoea, according to the review.

top news
Madhya Pradesh Assembly adjourned till March 26 amid uproar; floor test deferred
Madhya Pradesh Assembly adjourned till March 26 amid uproar; floor test deferred
‘Allow us euthanasia’: December 16 gang rape convicts’ kin to President Kovind
‘Allow us euthanasia’: December 16 gang rape convicts’ kin to President Kovind
What Delhi’s 1st coronavirus patient did in isolation
What Delhi’s 1st coronavirus patient did in isolation
ED summons Anil Ambani over money laundering probe against Yes Bank: Report
ED summons Anil Ambani over money laundering probe against Yes Bank: Report
Covid-19 worry empties ‘Asia’s largest red-light district’ in Kolkata
Covid-19 worry empties ‘Asia’s largest red-light district’ in Kolkata
‘Locked up at home’: James Bond star after testing coronavirus positive
‘Locked up at home’: James Bond star after testing coronavirus positive
Google’s free coronavirus checkup website goes live: How it works
Google’s free coronavirus checkup website goes live: How it works
‘Any chance of bowling straight’: Akhtar, Akram’s banter wins Internet
‘Any chance of bowling straight’: Akhtar, Akram’s banter wins Internet
trending topics
Delhi Coronavirus CaseMadhya Pradesh floor testSensexKareena KapoorDeepika PadukoneCoronavirusUPSEEGoogle on Cornonavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news