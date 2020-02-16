Researchers map five zones for medicinal plant cultivation in Punjab

cities

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 22:20 IST

In a development that will help and persuade farmers to diversity and take to the cultivation of herbs, especially medicinal plants, the pharmaceutical science department at Bathinda-based Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University (MRSPTU) have mapped, for the first time, five agro-climatic zones suitable for such plants in the state. Experts say only 1% of the total cultivable land in the state is under medicinal plants, so the potential is huge.

The university team that Prof Ashish Baldi, dean, faculty of pharmacy led has also carried out research to help boost cultivation of 13 varieties of medicinal plants. Research scholar Preet Amol Singh is assisting him. The Forum on Indian Traditional Medicine (FITM), a part of the Union ministry of AYUSH, funded the project.

University researchers have identified amla, haldi, ashwagandha, ghritkumar sarpgandha and brahmi, among others, as major plants suitable for the state based on soil, temperature, rainfall and water quality across Punjab. They have also identified about 70 progressive farmers for feedback on their experience with medicinal plants.

“According to the National Medicinal Plant Board (NMPB), total commercial demand for herbal drugs is more than five lakh tonne. Motivation and practical training may lead cultivation of identified medicinal plants. Medicinal plantation has huge potential, but continues to be neglected,” Baldi said.

He added that his research team will prepare suggestions on the need for a policy framework to promote the cultivation of medicinal plants, identifying challenges for farmers in marketing their produce and strengthening supply chain linkages with the industry.

Farmers’ have guarded response

Rabindra Kumar has a grove of about 4,000 amla plants at Hoshiarpur’s Kukanet village. Kumar says he has been making a handsome profit for the past seven years. He sells his produce to a Talwara-based unit making juice, candy and barfi from amla. “Due to bumper crop last year, the firm limited its purchase from farmers, leading to lower profitability for amla growers in the kandi area of Doaba. We have no idea of any other herbal unit who may buy our produce,” Kumar said.

Another farmer Karanveer Singh from Mansa said he sowed aloe vera on 2.5 acre at Mal Singh Wala. “Last year, I experimented with the aloe vera but barely recovered the cost. In spite of a good crop, we struggled to find a buyer,” he said.