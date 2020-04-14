e-paper
Residents of Mohali’s Kumbran village want ration distribution streamlined

Demand door-to-door ration supply in the wake of the extension of the curfew

Residents of Kumbran village here alleged unequal distribution of ration and demanded door-to-door supply in the wake of the extension of the curfew. Residents of the village, including a large number of migrants staying on rent, demanded streamlining of the ration distribution by various organisations as well as the administration.

“We were called near the Grecian Hospital saying that ration will be distributed there. We left around 1pm and even after waiting for more than two hours, no ration was provided to us,” alleged Raksha, a resident of the village. “They told us that ration will be provided in the village. We are running out of food. How are we going to feed the families?” she said.

Another resident, Santosha Devi, “The family members are hungry. There is no food or money. We are not allowed to move out. With no work, how will we feed the children?”

Balwinder Singh Kumbran, president of the district unit of panchayat union, said, “The administration needs to chalk out a strategy for door-to-door delivery of ration. The villagers are being harassed in the name of ration distribution.”

