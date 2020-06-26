Residents risk crossing Hindon canal as cops continue blocking of two major culvert roads between Vaishali and Indirapuram

cities

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 23:50 IST

Residents of Vaishali are in a spot of bother with the Ghaziabad Police blocking two major connecting roads to nearby Indirapuram, since the sector scheme on June 1, but now citing “law and order” as the reason for the continuing blockade.

The sector scheme involved sealing an area and thereby severely hampering the movement of residents, except for essential services. It was imposed in Vaishali to counter the rising number of Covid-19 cases. Following a Supreme Court order on June 16, the district administration confined the scheme only to containment zones.

The two connecting roads, near Vaishali sector-2 and Vaishali sectors 4 and 5, to Indirapuram, however, are yet to be opened with buses. The roads are bridges over the Hindon Canal, forcing pedestrians to risk their lives as they tip-toe over a pipe to get to the other side.

“The culvert road near Sector 2 is blocked by buses. We drop passengers on the Indirapuram side and thereafter they walk to Vaishali using small the drain pipe on the side. This is risky as someone may fall into canal if they slip,” said Rajesh Kumar, an auto driver from Makanpur.

“There has been no written order on lifting the sector scheme from Vaishali and neither have the residents been given a list of containment zones. The list should be updated on a daily basis and put in the public domain. There is lot of confusion among residents and many have not yet moved out to their offices,” said Mohit Sharma, resident of Vaishali sector-1.

According to the last list issued by the district administration on June 18, Vaishali has 12 containment zones under category 1 and one zone under category 2.

“The buses blocking the roads over the two culverts should be moved a bit so that at least pedestrians can move easily. Otherwise, they are moving over a drain pipe adjacent to the Hindon canal. Who will assume responsibility of some mishap takes place,” said Sharma.

Anshu Jain, Indirapuram circle officer denied that continued blocking of the roads were part of the sector scheme.

“The blocking of roads is part of law and order situation as there have been frequent snatching incidents at the two roads. If we put up barricading, it will have to be guarded throughout. We will consider unblocking part of the road so that pedestrians can walk over the roads,” she said.

Residents approached the police to allow at least one of the roads to be opened.

“Still, we have asked the police officials to unblock at least one road or make some way for easing movement of pedestrians. Since, most of our customers also arrive from Indirapuram, our businesses are also affected as a result,” said Anirudh Vashishtha, general secretary of Vaishali Udyog Vyapar Mandal.

When contacted, district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said that he will speak to the police about the issues.