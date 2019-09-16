Residents will be able to use metro stations as foot overbridges to cross roads

cities

PUNE Residents will be able to use elevated metro stations as foot overbridges in the city and will not need to take any ticket for the same. These stations would have elevators and escalators, according to Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro).

Maha-Metro has confirmed that they will be developing metro stations within one-kilometre distance on all metro routes. According to the Maha-Metro officials, residents will be able to use the metro stations as foot overbridges to cross roads from level one of the stations.

Atul Gadgil, executive director, Maha-Metro, said, “The residents can use the metro stations as foot overbridges for crossing the roads. The level one of metro stations will not have tickets.”

Maha-Metro is carrying out the metro work on two corridors — Pimpri to Swargate and Vanaz to Ramwadi.

Gautum Birhade, executive director, Maha-Metro, said, “Residents can move around on metro stations though they will have to purchase tickets to travel by metro.”

All the metro stations will have elevators and escalators. People can use these escalators for reaching on level one and level two. Even these stations can be used as foot overbridges. In this way the city will have an ample number of foot overbridges for crossing the roads, said Maha-Metro officials.

