Restricted entry for lawyers at sessions court in Mumbai leads to chaos

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 00:44 IST

Mumbai sessions court witnessed a lot of chaos on Monday, after it reopened partially after the lockdown. The pandemonium forced the principal judge to leave his chamber and pacify the lawyers and assure them that no adverse order would be passed in case they miss the hearing.

According to the lawyers who went to attend the hearing, there was confusion owing to restricted entries, even for the lawyers. Only those lawyers who had their cases listed were allowed inside the court. Ever since the lockdown was announced, security checking has been made strict for lawyers since the lockdown was announced in March.

“The chaos began after 11am, as many lawyers turned up in the court. The security staff allowed only those who had their cases listed, while the rest were not permitted. This caused delay and chaos in the court premises,” criminal lawyer Anjali Patil said.

Considering the situation, noted criminal lawyer Sudeep Pasbola, who represents Sheena Bora murder accused Indrani, wrote to principal judge over the chaos, calling for better management at the premises.