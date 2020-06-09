e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 08, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Restricted entry for lawyers at sessions court in Mumbai leads to chaos

Restricted entry for lawyers at sessions court in Mumbai leads to chaos

cities Updated: Jun 09, 2020 00:44 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
Hindustantimes
         

Mumbai sessions court witnessed a lot of chaos on Monday, after it reopened partially after the lockdown. The pandemonium forced the principal judge to leave his chamber and pacify the lawyers and assure them that no adverse order would be passed in case they miss the hearing.

According to the lawyers who went to attend the hearing, there was confusion owing to restricted entries, even for the lawyers. Only those lawyers who had their cases listed were allowed inside the court. Ever since the lockdown was announced, security checking has been made strict for lawyers since the lockdown was announced in March.

“The chaos began after 11am, as many lawyers turned up in the court. The security staff allowed only those who had their cases listed, while the rest were not permitted. This caused delay and chaos in the court premises,” criminal lawyer Anjali Patil said.

Considering the situation, noted criminal lawyer Sudeep Pasbola, who represents Sheena Bora murder accused Indrani, wrote to principal judge over the chaos, calling for better management at the premises.

top news
49 personnel of National Disaster Response Force test Covid-19 +ve in Odisha
49 personnel of National Disaster Response Force test Covid-19 +ve in Odisha
World Bank warns of drop in Indian GDP due to Covid-19 pandemic
World Bank warns of drop in Indian GDP due to Covid-19 pandemic
Troop movements halted at India-China standoff points but defences are up deep inside
Troop movements halted at India-China standoff points but defences are up deep inside
Recession hit US in Feb, ending record-long expansion, say economists
Recession hit US in Feb, ending record-long expansion, say economists
Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch killed by terrorists in Anantnag, parties condemn attack
Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch killed by terrorists in Anantnag, parties condemn attack
Bail set at $1 million for police officer charged with George Floyd’s murder
Bail set at $1 million for police officer charged with George Floyd’s murder
‘No need to be shy’: China asks US senator for proof of vaccine sabotage
‘No need to be shy’: China asks US senator for proof of vaccine sabotage
On The Record: Why the government is fighting a hospital during a pandemic
On The Record: Why the government is fighting a hospital during a pandemic
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Petrol PriceMaharashtra Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In