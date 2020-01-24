e-paper
Retired IPS officer duped by cyber frauds

Retired IPS officer duped by cyber frauds

cities Updated: Jan 24, 2020 22:42 IST
LUCKNOW A retired IPS officer was allegedly duped by cyber frauds in Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow, said police on Friday.

“We received a complaint from Uma Nath Singh, retired IPS officer, who was duped by cyber frauds. In his complaint, Singh said Rs 10,000 was withdrawn fraudulently from his bank account on January 21. FIR was registered on January 23 and a Cyber Crime team is investigating the matter,” said Abhay Mishra, assistant commissioner of police (ACP).

Singh stated that he received a call from an unknown number, asking him to update the KYC (know your customer) of his Paytm account. He said the money was withdrawn from his account while he was updating the KYC.

Based on his complaint, the police charged an unidentified person for cheating (Section 420 IPC) and criminal breach of trust (406 IPC).

Former security guard held for ATM fraud

LUCKNOW A former booth security guard was arrested by the Aliganj police on Thursday night for his alleged involvement in ATM fraud.

The accused, Vineet Kumar Shukla, used to dupe elderly people by offering them help to withdraw money from the ATM machine, said police.

Even after he lost his job, he used to wear the uniform of a security guard and dupe people adopting the same modus operandi.

A police official said, “He used to replace the ATM card with a fake one and gather the PIN information from the customer. Later, he used to ask the customer to go to another ATM, citing technical problem.”

The cop said, “He is a habitual offender and had three such cases besides a drug peddling case against him. The accused used to target elderly customers, who were less aware about technical issues of ATMs.”

“He had been doing this for long and duped several customers of around Rs two lakh,” said Farid Ahmad, SHO, Aliganj.

“The police are investigating whether he alone was involved in this or he is a part of a gang,” he added.

