Reuse urban waste to produce energy: Dharmendra Pradhan

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 23:05 IST

PUNE Companies involved in the distribution of gas should focus on converting municipal waste into a useful utility like electricity, said minister of petroleum and natural gas and minister of steel Dharmendra Pradhan during his visit to the city on Saturday.

The minister was addressing a gathering after the groundbreaking ceremony of Torrent Group’s city gate station at Jategaon, where he inaugurated five compressed natural gas (CNG) stations.

“There is a huge amount of biomass available in terms of urban waste and other types of waste, including plastic. The urban waste from Pune city and districts can be utilised for electricity generation,” said Pradhan, adding that companies like Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) and Torrent Group must take up the social challenge of converting urban waste like garbage into a useful utility like electricity.

“Reuse urban and agri-waste and convert it into electricity and again give it back to the households in the form of energy products (electricity). When biogas can be converted into electricity then why not from urban waste,” he said.

He said that Pune can be made in a model for the country in terms of conversion of urban waste into electricity products if necessary initiatives are undertaken in this direction.

Pradhan also sought faster implementation of city gas distribution networks in Pune, while urging the state government to ensure quicker implementation of the same.

Jinal Mehta, director, Torrent Gas, said, “The company is committed to making natural gas widely available in Pune district and we are confident that it will boost the socio-economic development of the area.”

“The widespread availability of natural gas and compressed natural gas will reduce pollution in the district and lead to significant savings for users,” he said.