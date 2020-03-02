e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Revised budget not passed: Mayor accuses LMC officials of presenting fudged figures

Revised budget not passed: Mayor accuses LMC officials of presenting fudged figures

cities Updated: Mar 02, 2020 21:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

lkoreportersdesk@htlive.com

LUCKNOW The meeting of Lucknow Municipal Corporation’s executive committee on Monday exposed the differences of opinion between mayor Sanyukta Bhatia and municipal commissioner Indramani Tripathi.

The mayor and executive members accused municipal officials of presenting ‘fudged figures’ in the revised budget, while the municipal commissioner defended them.

As a result, the revised budget was not passed by the executive committee and the next meeting of the committee was called on March 7. All proposals related to road construction, repairs of drains and cleaning of nullahs were put on hold.

Municipal commissioner Indramani Tripathi objected to the mayor’s allegation that LMC officials were not presenting the correct balance sheet. He tried to defend the chief accounts officer and finance officer who prepared the revised budget.

The revised budget of Rs 1920.84 crore was presented, but the executive committee members opposed the figures presented. Figures related to construction works were shown at Rs 122 crore in September, but in December the expenses were shown as Rs 73.83 crore.

The mayor was critical about recovery of Rs 172 crore house tax against the target of Rs 335 crore.

Bhatia said, “I am elected to safeguard the interests of the common man who pay taxes, but LMC officials don’t bother to present correct figures. We will not tolerate fudging of figures in the budget. They must realise that all development projects will be stalled, if they continue to hide real figures from us.”

Municipal commissioner Indramani Tripathi said, “I have always defended LMC officials because I believe they can make mistakes but cannot fudge figures.”

top news
‘Thinking of giving up my social media accounts this Sunday’, tweets PM Modi
‘Thinking of giving up my social media accounts this Sunday’, tweets PM Modi
Rahul Gandhi’s 1st response to PM tweet on exiting social media is a swipe
Rahul Gandhi’s 1st response to PM tweet on exiting social media is a swipe
‘Our system supports criminals’, says Delhi 2012 gang-rape victim’s mother
‘Our system supports criminals’, says Delhi 2012 gang-rape victim’s mother
Travel advisories against 5 countries after fresh Covid-19 cases in India
Travel advisories against 5 countries after fresh Covid-19 cases in India
Ensuring peace in Delhi will remain a challenge | HT Editorial
Ensuring peace in Delhi will remain a challenge | HT Editorial
MS Dhoni lands big blows in CSK nets, stadium erupts - WATCH
MS Dhoni lands big blows in CSK nets, stadium erupts - WATCH
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
‘Law to shoot at sight for anti-India slogans’: Karnataka minister’s demand
‘Law to shoot at sight for anti-India slogans’: Karnataka minister’s demand
trending topics
CoronavirusDelhi gangrapeRajinikanth on CAASooryavanshi trailerShah Rukh KhanCTET 2020Delhi riotsIndia vs New Zealand LivePriyanka ChopraUP Police Recruitment

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities