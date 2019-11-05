Revoke weekly water cut or face protests, Sena tells PMC

cities

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 19:20 IST

PUNE Prithviraj Sutar, Shiv Sena leader in the city, on Monday, demanded the water cuts imposed on the civic areas be revoked immediately.

Sutar, in a letter to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) additional commissioner Rubal Agarwal, said that the weekly water cuts in the city should be revoked as the Pune has been recieved excess rainfall this season.

In his letter, Sutar said, “In Maharashtra state, including Pune, there has been excessive rainfall, the dams are overflowing and the gates have been opened. The administration is saying that it is imposing water cut for a day, but for the next few days the water floor will remain affected in most areas. Therefore, the administration must revoke the 100% water cut which will be imposed on Thursday, or else the Shiv Sena party will protest against the decision.”

However, additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal said that the water cut is not due to the shortage of water, but for maintenance and repair purposes. She said, “Since the past few months we have not had any water cuts and so we need to check the machinery to ensure smooth supply of water. It is not that there is not enough water, and, even if there are excess rains, the city gets only a reserved share of water supply.”

In its release, the civic body has also mentioned that there would be less water supply in the mornings at certain areas on November 8.

The city gets water supply from four dams, namely Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar, all of which are at full capacity currently