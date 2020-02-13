e-paper
Rewari man commits suicide after police arrested his wife

Rewari man commits suicide after police arrested his wife



Updated: Feb 13, 2020 23:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A 46-year-old man committed suicide on Thursday hours after police arrested his wife in a bank default case at Rajgarh village in Rewari.

The man, identified as Amar Singh of the same village, ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house after police arrested his wife Nirmla for not paying a bank loan of ₹44,000.

The villagers alleged that Bharawas police post in-charge assistant sub-inspector Renu and head constable Sandeep, posted at Rampura police station, had misbehaved with Singh when they came to arrest his wife.

“Nirmla was produced before the court for not paying the loan amount. Amar committed suicide because cops misbehaved with him after he requested them not to arrest his wife,” the villagers added.

A long stand-off continued between the villagers and police after the incident. Singh’s body was handed over to his family members after conducting autopsy in the evening.

A spokesman of Rewari police said that a case has been registered against ASI Renu and head constable Sandeep Singh under Sections 306 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

