Riot-hit north-east Delhi prepares for a quiet Holi

cities

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 23:11 IST

New Delhi: Two weeks after the national Capital saw its worst riots since 1984, the locals of violence-hit north-east Delhi on Monday prepared for a quiet Holi, even as scores of affected residents opted to stay away from their homes fearing their safety.

In Shiv Vihar, the neighbourhood that was worst affected by the riots, preparations for a bonfire for ‘Holika dahan’ were seen in several lanes. In some localities, the Hindus and Muslims got together to build a heap of cow dung and wood for the bonfire, a ritual performed an evening before Holi to signify the victory of good over evil. Holi is on Tuesday.

“In this lane, there are only eight Hindus and the rest or Mohammadens (Muslims). I have lived here for 34 years and we never fought. Our Muslim sisters also helped us build this. Hope it sends a message of peace, love and brotherhood across Delhi,” said Shiv Kumar, 60, a resident of Gali Number 14 of Shiv Vihar Phase-7. Standing by the Holi bonfire, 70-year old Jannat nodded in agreement.

Despite heavy deployment of security forces across all riot-hit areas to maintain peace during the festival, several families, including those who had returned to their homes over the past three days, were seen moving out for safety concerns.

Those who chose to stay back either said they would not play with colours on Tuesday or would keep the festivities short involving only a few people.

The riots that began on February 24 and continued till February 26 have claimed 53 lives and left over 400 injured. Several hundreds were displaced and businesses destroyed as homes, shops and vehicles were damaged, looted and gutted.

On Monday, most of the affected neighbourhoods were deserted. Small groups of residents could be seen only at spots where SDMs and other officials were doing damage assessment and filling out compensation forms for the victims.

Shanno Khan, 51, took her sister, daughter-in-law and three children to her relative’s home in Loni on Monday afternoon. “Why take a risk? We will return on Wednesday after Holi is over. The men will stay back to keep a watch on the house because there have been instances of looting even after the riots,” she said.

Many in neighbourhoods such as Kardampuri, Jafrabad, Brahampuri, Gokalpuri and Jyoti Nagar said the heads of their communities and the local police suggested that they return after Holi. Accordingly, most houses remained locked in these areas.

“We do not want to give anybody another chance to threaten us or resort to violence. For the peace of all, we decided to stay away,” said Mujibur, a resident of Jafrabad.

A section of residents in these areas, however, said Tuesdaywill be a litmus test on whether peace has actually returned across north-east Delhi. “Others may be moving out, but I and my family are going to stay put in our homes. After the riots, this is the first major festival and we hope the police are able to protect us from rowdy or anti-social elements this time. My children used to play Holi with their Hindu friends from the colony. This time there is hardly anyone here,” said Saud Alam Khan of Shiv Vihar.

A few Hindu families said they would stay away from any kind of festivities during Holi. “This Holi is no longer a festival. How can we celebrate when there is so much hatred, violence and negativity? I will only distribute gujiyas (sweets) to everyone in my colony, including the Muslim families” said Archana Pal, 21, from Kardampuri.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Seelampur MLA Abdul Rehman said his volunteers were also deputed in his constituency to keep a vigil. “The police and the locals in the areas have been instructed to fully cooperate in all the festivities. Peace committees will also be on the ground on Tuesday to ensure that Holi is celebrated taking all communities together,” he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s MLA from Ghonda Ajay Mahawar said the Imams of all the mosques north-east Delhi had urged people to help with the arrangements and celebrate Holi with the Hindus during the Friday prayers. “The police have also assured us of adequate deployment of policemen to keep anti-social elements at bay,” he said.

Between Jafrabad and Maujpur metro stations, there were at least four Holi bonfire set up on the main road, which the locals said indicated that the festivities were restricted to the bare minimum this time. “Until last Holi there used to be at least 10 bonfires along the entire road and several smaller ones in the lanes. This time, the numbers are less also because the ritual takes place in the evening and it becomes really unsafe here. The men living in our colony have been taking turns to keep a vigil at night ever since the violence occurred,” said Usha Tomar, 55, a resident of Maujpur, Gali Number 14.