Home / Cities / Rising Covid cases have little effect on Ludhiana residents thronging markets

Rising Covid cases have little effect on Ludhiana residents thronging markets

Police action fails to encourage observation of social distancing, despite the risk of contracting infection in crowded markets.

cities Updated: Aug 02, 2020 01:19 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Visitors violating social distancing norms at Field Ganj market in Ludhiana.
Despite rising Covid-19 cases and police action, residents continue to remain unmindful of the pandemic’s threat.

Violation of social distancing norms are rampant at various markets, particularly outside shops near Dandi Swami Chowk, Field Ganj, Karimpura Bazar, Dugri, Model Town main market, Jamalpur, Chandigarh Road, Dhandhari, Haibowal Chowk and surrounding areas.

The police have already collected Rs 1.4 crore in fine from 30,000 violators for not wearing masks and observing social distancing.

But, the FIRs against assembly of five or more people seem to have had little effect.

At Dandi Swami Chowk, heavy rush of vehicles can be seen on the road with eatery owners serving eatables to customers in their cars. Similarly, at Karimpura Bazar and Field Ganj, neither shopkeepers nor visitors pay heed to ensuring adequate distance.

Women outside a street food shop, unmindful of social distancing, at Field Ganj market in Ludhiana.
Shahpur Road in Field Ganj, which is in close vicinity to Karimpura Bazar, was declared a containment zone in July, but has not deterred residents from still venturing out into crowded spaces.

Akashdeep Singh, a shopkeeper here, said the market dealt mostly in garments, fashion accessories and grocery items, with women as the largest consumer group. They usually visited the market in groups or with their families, he added.

Ravinder Singh, a resident of Civil Lines, said even if some people observed social distancing, most didn’t give two hoots to the safety protocol in public places. “People still remain in a hurry to complete their purchase before other customers and jostle to find a space at the counter,” he added.

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said police have already issued a WhatsApp number – 9115-601-159 and asked the people to send videos and pictures of violations around them. “This has helped police check violations and lodge FIRs and issue challans,” he added.

