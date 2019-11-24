Rly police save college student from sexual assault near Ghorpadi tracks

cities

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 15:49 IST

PUNE Railway Police Force (RPF) officials in Pune saved a girl from sexual assault on Saturday, after a group of unidentified men abducted her in the late hours of Friday night, according to a statement issued by the RPF.

“We have formed teams and are looking for six-to-seven suspects in total. The girl has told us that they made an attempt to gangrape her, and touched her inapproriately,” said assistant police inspector Sandeep Kamble of Loni Kalbhor police station under the Pune rural police.

The girl is identified as a first year college student at a local college. She was found by a team of RPF police officials, including inspector PCC Kasar of Ghorpadi, head constable BG Konde, and NR Kumbhar at 10:30 pm, according to the statement.

The woman told the police that she was out with three of her friends, all male, drinking beer in a grey Toyota Fortuner near the railway gate in Ghorpadi. The vehicle is registered in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The woman told the police that while the four of them were in the car, seven-eight armed men arrived on two-wheelers and began to pick a fight with them.

“She told us that they broke all the glasses of the car and started asking for money. Then, three of the victim’s friends ran into a field next to the tracks and some of the goons followed them. Three-four of the remaining men took her to an abandoned hutment meant for the railway gatemen and began touching her and demanding sex. She says, she resisted them,” said police inspector PCC Kasar of RPF, Ghorpadi.

The abandoned hut is 200-250 metres away from where the Fortuner was found parked. Police on night patrol grew suspicious when they found an abandoned motorbike near the hut.

“As we flashed our lights near the bike, we saw one man run away. So we went inside the hut and we found the girl,” said PI Kasar.

The statement of the male friends the girl was with is yet to be recorded.

Local police have been informed and the girl was handed over to them, with a case was registered based on her statement.

A case under Sections 376(d), 511, 354, 324, 363, 143, 147, 148, 149, 323, 504, 506, 427 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Loni Kalbhor police station.