ROAD ROW:CM asks dept not to disturb Baring College’s heritage status

cities

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 23:12 IST

Chandigarh Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday directed the public works department (PWD) to find an alternative route for the proposed new road in Batala instead of cutting through the heritage Baring Union Christian College building.

Taking note of the protests by students and local residents against the department’s proposal to construct the road through the playground of the institution, the CM said the heritage building would not be allowed to be spoilt in any manner. Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa had also backed the college management and asked the chief minister to stop the department. Set up more than 140 years ago as Baring School, the building, which had also served as the summer palace of Maharaja Sher Singh, is an iconic structure.

The CM said his government was committed to protecting the interests of all the people, including the minorities, and would not undertake any step that would damage those interests. He directed the PWD to take into account the historic importance of buildings etc before initiating any infrastructural development plans in future.

Bajwa thanked Amarinder for ordering the department to find an alternative route, stating that he was grateful for the CM’s quick and prompt response. “This move by the chief minister is a step in the right direction to undo the actions of January 16 undertaken by the civil administration,” he added.