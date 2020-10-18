e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Robber falls from roof after stealing mobile phones from a godown in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai

Robber falls from roof after stealing mobile phones from a godown in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai

cities Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 23:52 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
         

One of the three robbers who stole mobile phones from a godown in Bhiwandi died after falling from the roof, while the three tried to escape. A case was registered at the Narpoli police station against the other two robbers, who fled from the spot.

However, a murder case against the godown owner is also registered.

The godown situated in Parshnath Complex is owned by Kushal Hasmukh, 32. Six labourers were asleep at the time of the incident.

The deceased- Bharat Sai, 25, a resident of Anjur Phata in Bhiwandi, broke into the godown with two others to steal mobile phones while the labourers were asleep, on Friday night.

Maloji Shinde, a police personnel said, “After stealing the phones, while the three were trying to escape, Sai fell from the second-floor onto an asbestos roof on the first floor. The two others fled from the spot after they could not find Sai. Early in the morning, the labourers found Sai trying to escape. They caught him and informed the police. We immediately took the injured to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.”

A case has been registered against the owner of the godown and the labourers for manhandling the robber. Hasmukh will be in police remand till Wednesday.

top news
Covid-19 could be under control by February: Panel
Covid-19 could be under control by February: Panel
PM Modi has abdicated his responsibility in tackling Covid-19 pandemic: Sonia Gandhi
PM Modi has abdicated his responsibility in tackling Covid-19 pandemic: Sonia Gandhi
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
Share of farm fires in PM2.5 forecast to rise
Share of farm fires in PM2.5 forecast to rise
Donald Trump, Joe Biden are campaigning across country from each other
Donald Trump, Joe Biden are campaigning across country from each other
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Covid update: Govt on community spread; India past peak; WHO backs India
Covid update: Govt on community spread; India past peak; WHO backs India
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In