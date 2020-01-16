Robbers break into bank, steal guard’s gun

cities

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 19:25 IST

Gurugram Unidentified men allegedly broke into a branch of a rural bank at Sidhrawali village in Bilaspur and stole the gun of a security guard on Wednesday night. No cash was missing from the bank, the police said on Thursday, adding that it was being probed if the alleged incident was a robbery attempt or vandalism.

The police said the incident was reported at 6.30am on Thursday, when the villagers noticed the broken door and shutters, and called the police and the bank official concerned. No security guard was stationed outside the bank, the police said.

The branch manager, requesting anonymity, said that the alleged robbers broke the aluminium door of the bank and also made an attempt to break into the cash room.

“The suspects stole a security guard’s gun, which was kept in the bank. The security guard leaves after completing his shift and is typically not stationed outside when the branch is closed. No cash is missing from the bank. A written complaint has been lodged with the police,” the branch manager said.

He added that he received information about the incident from a villager on Thursday morning.

The police, however, said that a case is yet to be registered as no official complaint was filed.

A police officer privy to the investigation confirmed that the gate of the bank was broken. “We are checking the CCTV camera footage from the area. It is not certain if it was a robbery attempt or someone vandalised the door and escaped. A forensic team visited the bank and collected evidence,” the official said.

Jai Prakash, station house officer (SHO), Bilaspur police station, said that an FIR is yet to be registered but denied that a gun was stolen.

In September 2018, a robbery attempt at a private bank branch in Badshahpur was foiled after a siren had gone off and the security guard had alerted the bank officials, prompting the robbers to flee.