Rohini road rage: Man arrested for threatening woman with rape

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 07:07 IST

New Delhi: The police havearrested a man for assaulting a woman and threatening her with rape and murder after an altercation over giving passage to each other’s cars in a narrow lane at a residential society in outer Delhi’s Rohini on Friday morning.

Two groups were involved in the incident which took place around 11am in the area’s Sector 3 — one with a 28-year-old woman and her husband, while the other family included an elderly man, his two sons and a daughter.

The 28-year-old woman alleged that the attackers assaulted and molested her, tried to drag her inside their house, and threatened to rape her while holding her husband at gunpoint. She also accused them of allegedly assaulting her mother as well.

A case of assault, wrongful restraint, molestation, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation along with illegal use of a licensed firearm was registered against the other party on the woman’s complaint, said Pramod Kumar Mishra, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini).

“We have arrested one of the men from the other party as he used his father’s licensed revolver to threaten the couple. The case is being probed,” he said.

A senior police officer associated with the matter said a separate case of assault and molestation was registered against the couple after the woman from the other party lodged her complaint in the evening.

“However, no arrest has been made in her case, as she lodged her complaint after the couple filed their complaint. Her allegations are being verified through the eyewitnesses and other available evidence,” said the officer who did not want to be named.

The police said the couple was returning to Noida. Their car was near the exit gate when an SUV, in which were travelling a father and son, entered the lane through the same gate. Both cars stopped in front of each other, and the parties asked each other to reverse the vehicle and give a passage to their car, said another officer, quoting the couple’s complaint.

The couple reversed their car after a security guard deployed at the gate intervened. While crossing each other they hurled objectionable remarks on each other following which a fight broke out between them. The couple alleged that the father-son duo called their two family members living in a nearby building and they assaulted them.

“The son driving the SUV took his father’s licensed revolver and put it at the abdomen of the woman’s husband while his brother twisted her arm and threatened to rape her. When the woman’s mother came and intervened, they manhandled her as well,” the officer cited above said.

The fight stopped after some residents intervened. The couple called the police and informed them about the incident. Their medical examination was conducted at a nearby hospital.