Rs1, 930 cr revised budget: LMC panel hikes development fund for corporators’ to Rs 1.15 cr

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 23:07 IST

LUCKNOW The executive committee of Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) passed a revised budget of Rs 1,930 crore on Saturday and hiked development quota of corporators from Rs 95 lakh to Rs 1.15 crore, paving way for various development works in the city.

During LMC committee’s meeting, which was attended by the mayor and municipal commissioner, corporators Dilip Srivastava and Rajesh Malviya raised the issue of increasing corporators’ development fund, which was accepted by the committee.

As per the revised budget, Rs five crore was allocated for development of Kalyan Mandap, construction of new enclosures for cows in Kanha Upvan while Rs 1 crore was allocated for conservation of ponds, Rs 10 crore for beautification of 1,052 parks and Rs 1.35 crore for renovation of electric crematoriums in Baikunth Dham, Gulalaghat and Alambagh.

In addition, the committee allocated Rs one crore for purchasing compactors and Rs one crore for buying garbage bins. It will also spend Rs 7.5 crore on cleaning of nullahs in the city before the onset of rains and Rs two crore on the construction of new garbage storage sites. Besides, the committee will develop parking space for 100 vehicles near Kanausi School in Alambagh.

Meanwhile, the executive committee decided not to increase house tax this year, which was the bone of contention between the mayor and municipal commissioner during the previous meeting.