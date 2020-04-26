e-paper
Home / Cities / Rupnagar health dept rolls out mobile Covid-19 testing unit

Rupnagar health dept rolls out mobile Covid-19 testing unit

Rupnagar civil surgeon Dr HN Sharma said a doctor, lab technician and paramedical staff will be deployed in the van

cities Updated: Apr 26, 2020 19:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh

         

In a bid to conduct rapid sampling and testing for Covid-19, the Rupnagar health authorities have launched a mobile testing van.

Deputy commissioner Sonali Giri flagged off the van at the local civil surgeon office.

Giri said the mobile van will ease the process of sample collection of suspected Covid -19 patients, migratory population, slum areas, brick kilns and remote areas of the district.

She said a total of 190 samples were taken till Sunday morning, out of which 84 turned negative and reports of 104 samples were awaited, while two Covid-19 positive patients had recovered.

Rupnagar civil surgeon Dr HN Sharma said a doctor, lab technician and paramedical staff will be deployed in the van.

