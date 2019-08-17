Rural BPO likely to open in Nuh; to connect job seekers with industries

cities

Gurugram: The Haryana government is in the process of starting a rural business processes outsourcing (BPO) centre – the first in the state – in Nuh district. According to officials, the rural BPO will serve as a labour management information system to increase employment in the state. Through the BPO, the government aims to generate direct employment for nearly one lakh people in the state.

“The rural BPO will serve both, the industries and the unemployed, in the state by creating a database of jobs available in different sectors and the skills needed to perform them. Those seeking information about jobs can call to seek counselling and support about the different jobs as well as the state government’s training schemes for them,” said Sanjay Bhardwaj, deputy director, industry integrated department of the Haryana Skill Development Mission, which is setting up the centre.

A toll-free number would be created to inform those seeking employment about the available job opportunities and training schemes in different sectors, such as automobile and healthcare. Based on the information – of job seekers and industry – available, the two will be connected. Feedback on the process on a monthly basis will be taken from the industry, said officials. The background of suitable candidates will also be verified by the centre.

As of now, there is no such system by the state government that can connect job seekers with industries, said officials. “We are seeking inputs from privately-run BPOs to help us set up the centre. The plan has been devised and funds should be approved soon,” said Bhardwaj, adding that they haven’t yet worked out a deadline for the centre’s operations to begin.

Officials said the reason Nuh was chosen for this initiative was to promote local employment. Nuh had figured in the Niti Aayog’s 2018 list of the most backward districts in the country.

