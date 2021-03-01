IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / RWAs to be roped in Switch Delhi drive
“RWAs can play a major role in making the citizens aware of the environmental benefits of EVs and to nudge them to make the switch," Gahlot said. (Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo)
“RWAs can play a major role in making the citizens aware of the environmental benefits of EVs and to nudge them to make the switch," Gahlot said. (Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo)
cities

RWAs to be roped in Switch Delhi drive

"We appeal to RWAs to organise a meeting next weekend and invite their MLAs and councillors to sensitise people about the benefits of switching to EV and the incentives under Delhi EV policy,” said transport minister Kailash Gahlot.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:00 AM IST

In the fourth week of the ongoing “Switch Delhi” campaign – aimed at endorsing the use of electric vehicles (EV) in the city – the government will reach out to resident welfare associations (RWA) urging them to sensitise people about the benefits of EV.

“RWAs can play a major role in making the citizens aware of the environmental benefits of EVs and to nudge them to make the switch. We appeal to RWAs to organise a meeting next weekend and invite their MLAs and councillors to sensitise people about the benefits of switching to EV and the incentives under Delhi EV policy,” said transport minister Kailash Gahlot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Distraught family members of Akash Mehra who succumbed to his injuries at a Srinagar hospital on Sunday. (ANI)
Distraught family members of Akash Mehra who succumbed to his injuries at a Srinagar hospital on Sunday. (ANI)
others

Eatery owner’s son succumbs to injuries days after attack

By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:33 AM IST
Had suffered bullet injuries on his chest in the Feb 17 attack in Srinagar by militants; was on ventilator support
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects a nasal sample from a man for Covid-19 test in Jammu (PTI)
A health worker collects a nasal sample from a man for Covid-19 test in Jammu (PTI)
others

‘67% health, 59% frontline workers vaccinated in JK’

By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:29 AM IST
Gauba is said to have told officials of all states and union territories to expedite vaccination of priority groups and closely monitor the trajectory of Covid infections to prevent a surge in cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah (AP)
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah (AP)
others

Congress must unite to defeat ‘divisive’ forces: Farooq Abdullah

By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:25 AM IST
Senior Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and Anand Sharma on Saturday had stated that Congress party was “getting weaker”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad inaugurates 'Sarwari Kasana Hall' at Gujjar Charitable trust in Jammu on Sunday. (ANI)
Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad inaugurates 'Sarwari Kasana Hall' at Gujjar Charitable trust in Jammu on Sunday. (ANI)
others

Azad heaps praise on PM for remaining connected to his roots

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:19 AM IST
On February 9, the PM had given an emotional farewell speech to Azad when the latter had retired from the Rajya Sabha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Veteran BJP leader Shanta Kumar
Veteran BJP leader Shanta Kumar
others

Had thought of quitting saffron party after being asked to step down for exposing corruption: Shanta

By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:04 AM IST
While the common belief was that Shanta Kumar had been removed as Union minister of rural development in 2003 for speaking up against the 2002 Godhra riots and the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi, the former’s memoir titled “Nij Path Ka Avichal Panthi” paints a different picture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Villagers protest on Fazilka-Abohar road in Fazilka on Sunday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Villagers protest on Fazilka-Abohar road in Fazilka on Sunday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
others

Fazilka villagers oppose setting up of distillery, continue to block NH-7

By Vishal Joshi, Bathinda
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:46 AM IST
A complete blockade of the National Highway-7 by villagers in Fazilka in protest against the setting up of a distillery by a politically influential family at Hiran Wali village entered 14th day on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
In one of the cases, the accused was a relative of the victim and had come to their house along with his family. (HT photo)
In one of the cases, the accused was a relative of the victim and had come to their house along with his family. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

2 minors among 3 raped in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:37 AM IST
Three incidents of rape, including two of minors, were reported in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts on Sunday in which the accused are yet to be arrested
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thermal screening of voters, hand sanitisation was a common practice witnessed across all polling booths.(ANI Photo)
Thermal screening of voters, hand sanitisation was a common practice witnessed across all polling booths.(ANI Photo)
delhi news

Local issues top priority for voters in civic bypolls

By Ashish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:26 AM IST
Of the five wards, Kalyanpuri (under East Delhi Municipal Corporation) recorded the highest voter turnout at 59.72% and Shalimar Bagh (under North corporation) the lowest at 42.36%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
To get free vaccines at public vaccination centres, citizens can directly visit them between 12pm and 5pm. (HT File)
To get free vaccines at public vaccination centres, citizens can directly visit them between 12pm and 5pm. (HT File)
others

Phase-3 of Covid-19 vax: Mumbai civic body selects 8 centres for Day 1

By Rupsa Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:22 AM IST
To get the shots at private hospitals, citizens have to register on the Co-WIN app, which will be open from 9am on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier, the JNU had allowed fourth semester M.Phil and M.Tech students of its science school and special centre, as well as final semester MBA students, both day-scholars and hostel residents, to return to campus in the different phases of reopening
Earlier, the JNU had allowed fourth semester M.Phil and M.Tech students of its science school and special centre, as well as final semester MBA students, both day-scholars and hostel residents, to return to campus in the different phases of reopening
education

JNU campus to open for final year MPhil grads from March 8

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:22 AM IST
The university has also permitted Bachelors and Masters students under the PWD category to enter the campus if they require access to laboratories and other facilities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Police personnel at the spot where 25-year-old Simran Kaur was stabbed by a snatcher on Saturday night in Adarsh Nagar. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
Delhi Police personnel at the spot where 25-year-old Simran Kaur was stabbed by a snatcher on Saturday night in Adarsh Nagar. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
delhi news

Feel unsafe in our own neighbourhood, say locals after Adarsh Nagar murder

By Anvit Srivastava
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:16 AM IST
Rajini Babbar, a resident of lane number 10, said that every 5-10 days they hear of a similar crime in the area. “The fact that Simran was targeted right in front of her house is scary. It reflects that criminals have no fear of entering residential areas to commit a crime,” she said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The project will come up near Shivaji Park, Dadar. (HT File)
The project will come up near Shivaji Park, Dadar. (HT File)
others

Maharashtra cabinet nod for revised cost of 400cr for Thackeray memorial

By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:12 AM IST
The Maharashtra cabinet on Sunday approved the revised estimate for the construction of proposed memorial of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personnel stand guard outside a mortuary after a woman identified as Simran Kaur was stabbed by a miscreant while snatching her necklace, at Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
Security personnel stand guard outside a mortuary after a woman identified as Simran Kaur was stabbed by a miscreant while snatching her necklace, at Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
delhi news

Delhi: 25-year-old murdered during snatching bid in Adarsh Nagar

By Anvit Srivastava, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:07 AM IST
A CCTV footage of the incident, which was widely shared on social media on Sunday, shows the attacker first lunging at the chain of the woman, identified as Simran Kaur, as she is returning home from a nearby market with her mother and two-year-old daughter
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Annus horribilis: Maharashtra’s first Covid-19 patient recalls ordeal

By Steffy Thevar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:59 AM IST
After the Awatis tested positive, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) sealed all areas in a 3-km radius, a move that scared many and contributed to the Awatis being blamed on social media for bringing the coronavirus into the city.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. (HT FILE PHOTO)
File photo: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. (HT FILE PHOTO)
cities

'Heritage development through demolition?': Odisha BJP MP's jibe at CM

By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:48 AM IST
  • On Saturday, the CM had placed a resolution on 3,200 cr Jagannath temple corridor project that seeks to transform the area into a heritage corridor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac