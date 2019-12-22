‘Saathi Haath Badhana’ initiative: Retd teachers to help complete syllabi in govt schools

cities

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 18:12 IST

AGRA Retired teachers, school principals and education officials will teach students voluntarily to complete pending syllabi in schools that are facing a crisis of teachers. This will be part of the secondary education department’s initiative ‘Saathi Haath Badhana’.

The exercise is expected to begin from next week and help students clear their doubts with the help of expert teachers.

“Due to scarcity of teachers in government and aided schools, syllabus of some subjects is pending,” said Mukesh Agrawal, joint director, secondary education, Agra division.

“To solve this problem, we are going to begin ‘Saathi Haath Badhana’ initiative in which teachers, retired teachers and education officials will teach students,” he said.

Agrawal said, “There are requests from retired teachers stating that they are willing to teach students in these schools. We are also inviting guardians of students to support the initiative,” he added.

Mukesh informed, “At present, schools are closed due to the ongoing protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. When schools reopen, we would start teaching in schools for the better future of students.”

According to sources in Agra, 201 posts of lecturers and 724 posts of assistant teachers in secondary education schools are vacant. In schools, there is a scarcity of teachers for subjects like mathematics, physics, chemistry and science. --Yogesh Dubey