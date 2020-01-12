SAD a bunch of sycophants, other leaders will join hands with us soon: Dhindsa Jr

cities

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 22:18 IST

A day after he along with his father and Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa was suspended by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) citing ‘anti-party activities’, former minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa on Sunday said the Akalis are a ‘bunch of sycophants’ and that other leaders who are feeling suffocated in the panthic outfit will join hands with them soon.

“The Akali Dal’s ‘chargesheet’ (notice seeking clarification) is a step towards revival of internal democracy in the party. We were totally aware of the consequences. We were expecting this (suspension). The SAD leadership is pressurising the party’s Sangrur and Barnala units to pass a resolution seeking our dismissal from the party,” the Lehra MLA told HT over phone.

He said senior leaders like Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, Sewa Singh Sekhwan and Manjit Singh GK were ousted from the party without any notice. “We raised the issue of internal democracy in the party. Our voice forced the SAD chief to issue notice to us before expulsion. This step should have been followed in earlier cases too,” the five-time MLA added.

“We will be expelled from SAD but we are working for strengthening the party. We have been following Akali ideology and will be working in consonance with principles of Sikhism for the betterment of the community and Punjabis. The current leadership is damaging the party as they are working against principles,” he said.

He along with likeminded SAD leaders are mobilising workers across the state and will announce their next strategy soon, he claimed. “A group of leaders cannot be called a party. We will fight for principles of the century-old party. We are getting huge response but cannot disclose the names of those supporting us. We will reach out to all likeminded people,” he added.

The revolt chronology

Sept 29, 2018: Sukhdev Dhindsa quits all party posts

Jan 25, 2019: Dhindsa Sr asks Sukhbir Badal to quit as party chief

Oct 19, 2019: Dhindsa Sr resigns as SAD leader in Rajya Sabha

Dec 14, 2019: Dhindsa Sr attends a parallel function organised by splinter Akali groups to mark SAD’s foundation day; calls for Sukhbir’s ouster for running party like a dictator

Dec 14, 2019: Sukhbir re-elected SAD chief, Parminder skips event

Dec 18, 2019: Dhindsa Sr holds workers meeting at his Sangrur residence

Jan 2, 2020: Parminder quits as SAD legislature party leader