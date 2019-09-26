Sahakarnagar canal wall breaks: 1,000 vehicles in Treasurer Park society’s underground parking sunk

cities

Pune The heavy rain on Wednesday night drowned or washed away at least 2,000 two- and four-wheelers in Sahakarnagar and the Dandekar bridge area.

As the retaining wall of the nullah (canal) in the area collapsed water flowed into housing societies in the Sahakarnagar area.

The Treasurer Park society’s underground parking went completely under water. Abhishek Khole, a resident there said, “From 9 pm onwards the water level started increasing later on the night, the flow was huge. I saw many two- wheelers flowing into the nullah.”

Milind Abhisheki, resident of Treasure Park society, said, “There are 352 flats and 2,000 residents in our society. There are 400 four-wheelers and 500 two- wheelers in the parking, which is completely under water. At 10 pm water levels started rising as one of the retaining walls behind our society broke down and water from the nullah entered into our basement parking. By midnight, the parking was under water.”

Another resident of the society, Dr Milind Gajewar, a surgeon, said, “Two cars of mine are underwater in the parking. I had to cancel all my appointments and surgeries which I had scheduled for today. Also our electricity meter room is in the basement due to which there is no electricity. Phones in the society are also not operational.”

25 cows washed away from dairy farm

At least 25 cows belonging to the Shree Dugdhalay dairy farm in Sahakarnagar have been washed away in floods which hit the area on Wednesday night.

“There is not a single cow in our cowshed. All of them have drowned. The water came in so fast that we couldn’t do anything to rescue them,” said Amit Aurange, owner of the farm, located behind the Gajana Maharaj Math chowk in Sahakarnagar.

