Saint’s delegation likely to meet PM on Ram temple issue

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 21:38 IST

A delegation of Hindu saints is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi by the month-end or the beginning of February and give him a copy of the resolutions adopted at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Sant Sammelan at the Magh Mela in Prayagraj on January 21, senior office bearers of the Parishad said on Saturday.

Participants in the Sant Sammelan had unanimously arrived at the decision to demand that Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas be entrusted with the responsibility of construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on the model proposed by the VHP three decades ago.

On November 9 last year, the Supreme Court had paved the way for construction of the temple in Ayodhya.

Senior office bearers in the Parishad said discussions were on among the saints to head to New Delhi after the Basant Panchami ritual bathing at the 43-day Magh Mela on January 30 to meet the PM.

Ambrish Singh, VHP’s regional organisation secretary for UP, said the Parishad was trying its best to ensure the Central government gave the responsibility for temple construction to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas.

In its November 9 verdict last year, the Supreme Court had directed the Centre to form a trust for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya within three months. The period ends on February 8.

“Currently, discussions are on among the saints for meeting PM Modi personally and handing over a copy of resolutions adopted by them at the recently held Sant Sammelan in Magh Mela so that an appropriate decision could be taken by the Central government within the deadline of February 8,” he said.

Ashok Tiwari, VHP’s kendriya sant sampark pramukh, said usually the decisions taken by saints at every sant sammelan gets conveyed to the central government through news reports but when it comes to some special issues, a delegation of senior saints meets top government functionaries.

“Discussions among saints on the issue are still on. We will announce the date for meeting the PM if and when it gets finalised,” he added.

VHP working president Alok Kumar said the Parishad had forwarded a proposal to Central government on the Ram Temple model and other issues. Now, it was up to the government to take a call on it, he added.