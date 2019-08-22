Salem Tabri clash leaves one dead, two injured

cities

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 00:05 IST

A 30-year-old man was killed and two people were injured in a clash between two groups — owing to an old rivalry — at Chandni Chowk in Salem Tabri area, said police on Wednesday.

The incident took place on late Tuesday night when a group of 10 people attacked the three with swords, baseball bats and other sharp-edged weapons.

The deceased has been identified as Surinder Singh, a resident of Netaji Nagar in Salem Tabri, while the injured are Manpreet Singh ,21, of Nanak Nagar and Amandeep Singh alias Kaka ,21, of Nanak Nagar. Manpreet is Surinder’s nephew and friends with Amandeep.

A case was registered following the statement given by Manpreet. The accused were identified as Tinder, Bala, Pathak, Gaggu, Nitesh Bedi, Gagan, Sheela, Panki, Peeto and Jiya.

WHAT HAPPENED

Manpreet in his police complaint said, he and Amandeep had gone to Surinder’s house in Salem Tabri, from where the trio visited a shrine. On the way back, the trio was stopped by the accused persons who dragged them out of the car and thrashed them.

Surinder’s father Kewal Singh who was on the way to market saw the youths thrashing his son and grandson. He raised the alarm, however, the accused managed to flee. The trio was rushed to civil hospital where Surinder was declared dead. Manpreet is undergoing treatment at civil hospital while Amandeep was referred to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

“The incident took place at around 8.30pm and the police reached at hospital two hours after the incident,” alleged Kewal.

‘WERE INVOLVED IN A SPAT’

Manpreet’s father Jasvir Singh said that a month ago, the accused persons and the three victims were involved in a spat, following which the accused tossed Manpreet’s turban. “The two groups had reached a compromise, but they attacked my son, brother-in-law and my son’s friend,” he said.

Surinder Singh was working as labour in a hosiery factory. He is survived by his parents, an elder brother and elder sister. Manpreet is a student at Industrial Training Institute and is pursuing a course in tractor mechanic and Amandeep is working at a tent house.

Inspector Kamaljit Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Salem Tabri police station said a case under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the 10 people.

Surinder’s autopsy is yet to take place, said the SHO, adding, that the case is under investigation.

