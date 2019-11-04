e-paper
Samartha police arrest two for sexually assaulting senior citizen

cities Updated: Nov 04, 2019 23:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE The Samartha police have arrested two people for sexually assaulting a senior citizen.

The victim has been identified as Nirmala Ramesh Tunge (69). According to the complaint filed by her, the crime began in 2005.

The accused have been identified as Bhagwat alias Nandkumar Vasant Bhagwat (68) and his Abhijit (35) her son, residents of Rasta peth. The father-son duo were known to the victim.

The duo sexually assaulted the victim and took pictures and videos of her. They threatened to upload the same on social media if Tunge did not register her flat in Abhijit’s name. According to the complaint the accused practised black magic on her as well as other women. The duo has been remanded in custody till November 11.

Police Inspector VA Tawade, who is investigating the case said, “We are probing other leads in the case. ”

A case has been registered under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 417 (cheating) ,385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) ,387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) ,506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Anti Superstition and Black Magic Act, 2013.

