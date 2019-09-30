e-paper
Sand mafia members thrash farmer, his uncle in Ludhiana, booked

cities Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Police booked at least 12 members of an alleged sand mafia for thrashing a farmer and his elderly uncle in Butahari village in Dehlon, around 20km from the city, on Monday. The farmer had tried to stop the accused from passing their vehicles from his land.

The accused have been identified as Istimal Mohammad of Butahari, Gurpreet Singh and Boota Singh of Sarinh village, Sharanjit Singh of Ghangas village, Sony Singh of Rurka village, Balbir Singh of Baba Deep Singh Nagar of Tarn Taran, and their six accomplices, who are yet to be identified.

The victim, Balwinder Singh, 45, said some people had been involved in illegal sand mining near his fields for a long time. He said he used to stop them from passing their vehicles from his fields.

He said Istimal called him to the periphery of the village on Sunday night, where his accomplices were also present. He said the accused hit him with the handle of a pistol and sticks. He said the accused also shoved the pistol in his mouth and threatened him to keep mum. he said when his uncle Baldev Singh, 65, tried to intervene, the accused thrashed him too and fled.

ASI Baljit Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Section 21 of the Mining Act, and Sections 379 (theft), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 506 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused at the Dehlon police station. A hunt is on for their arrest, he said.

Hunt on for arrest of 12 who were booked for threatening victims with pistol

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 23:06 IST

