Sangli guardian minister in Pune despite district being hit by flood

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:16 IST

PUNE: State co-operative and rehabilitation minister Subhash Deshmukh, who is also guardian minister of Sangli, attended a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member registration camp in Pune despite Sangli being severely affected by floods.

Opposition parties criticised Deshmukh, who after attending the BJP programme visited the divisional commissioner’s office and met media persons. Deshmukh said, “I went to the party programme to sensitise party workers and appeal for help for the flood affected people.”

“Instead of concentrating on helping the affected people, opposition parties are indulging in politics. I personally travelled by boat and visited Bhilwadi village. I also took a review meeting with the Sangli administration.”

Deshmukh said Pune is the main centre from where help is being provided to Sangli and Kolhapur districts.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 21:16 IST