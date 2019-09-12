Sangrur girl’s family thrashes male friend, cross-cases registered

cities

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 00:53 IST

Registering a cross-case in an incident where a local resident, Aman Arora, 18, was thrashed by relatives of a girl on September 9 (Monday) in Chandigarh, police have booked five of the assailants. The accused — Gulshan Verma alias Rinku; Anshu Verma; Monica Verma; Ravi Jindal and Sonu — have been booked for attempt to murder and wrongful confinement. The girl and Aman, along with friends, had gone to Chandigarh to celebrate his birthday.

On Tuesday, police had booked Aman, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ludhiana and is critical, under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (abducting or inducing woman to compel her for marriage) of the IPC at the Sangrur City police station.

Aman’s uncle, Rajesh Kumar, said the accused had brutally assaulted his nephew, with an ice-pick. “My nephew and the girl were classmates. She had demanded a birthday party from the boy and they were at the venue, when family members of the girl reached there and assaulted Aman,” Kumar alleged, adding that Aman was forcibly brought back to Sangrur and beaten up again.

“Police have booked the accused for attempt to murder. The boy was also booked on a complaint from the girl’s family. No arrest has been made,” said Satpal Sharma, DSP (rural).

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 00:53 IST