Home / Cities / Sangrur man ends life; female friend, three others booked

Sangrur man ends life; female friend, three others booked

As per the FIR registered on Wednesday, the deceased had been in a relationship with the girl for almost four years but her family members were against it and were threatening him. The girl refused his marriage proposal following which he took the extreme step.

cities Updated: Jun 18, 2020 19:06 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Sangrur
Hindustantimes
         

Two days after a 24-year-old man allegedly ended his life by consuming a poisonous substance, police booked four persons, including his female friend, for abetment to suicide.

As per the FIR registered on Wednesday, the deceased had been in a relationship with the girl for almost four years but her family members were against it and were threatening him. The girl refused his marriage proposal following which he took the extreme step.

Based on the victim’s father’s complaint, the girl, along with her father, uncle and a resident of Jalan village, have been booked under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Chhajali police station.

