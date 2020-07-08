e-paper
Home / Cities /

Sangrur women college management suspendedfor ‘fund misuse’, ADC appointed administrator

DPI colleges says the management neither responded to the clarification sought by the higher education department nor it followed the instructions

cities Updated: Jul 08, 2020 01:40 IST
Avtar Singh
Avtar Singh
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab government has suspended the management of the Akal Degree College for Women, Sangrur, over allegations of misuse of funds and not admitting students in the BA-1 course for the 2020-21 academic session.

In her orders, director public instructions (DPI colleges) Indu Malthora said the college management neither responded to the clarification sought by the higher education department nor it followed the instructions given.

“Additional deputy commissioner (ADC general) has been appointed as administrator of the college,” the orders dated July 6 read.

On July 3, the secretary (higher education) formed a three-member committee to probe the alleged misuse of funds by the college management on directions of chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

The college is run on grants issued by the government since 1970.

Local MLA and state school education minister Vijay Inder Singla said the college is the only institute of higher education for girls in the 40-km radius in the Sangrur area.

“I am continuously briefing the CM on the issue. A high-level committee has been formed to probe the alleged misuse of funds released by the government to the college as an aided institution,” said Singla, who also holds the public works portfolio.

“The special committee will expose the wrongdoings of the committee, if any,” he added.

Leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, who had written a letter to the CM demanding action on the issue, said, “It is the victory of people as the college is the only ray of hope for girls in this backward belt. We will not allow the management to stop admission to the BA course.”

Justifying their focus on self-financed courses, Akal Degree College for Women management committee chairperson Karanvir Singh Sibia had said the college was suffering from losses and could not afford more financial burden.

