Sanitisation, cleaning intensified in Gautam Budh Nagar to prevent Covid-19 spread

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 21:12 IST

The Greater Noida authority on Saturday launched two-day special drive to sanitize and clean all areas of the city, particularly containment zones, to prevent the Covid-19 spread. The authority will also take measures to ensure no waterlogging takes place during the ongoing monsoon season, officials said.

“Our objective is to ensure proper cleanliness in all sectors of the city. We have also intensified the sanitization drive in all containment zones in order to prevent the spread of infection,” said Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer of Greater Noida authority, who is also the nodal officer for Covid-19 preparations in Gautam Budh Nagar.

The move comes after the Uttar Pradesh government’s directive that on Saturday and Sunday of every week, the local authorities in each city should intensify the sanitization and cleanliness drive to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Notably, the state government has announced the weekend lockdown across the state to contain the Covid-19 spread.

The authority officials said that the state government has also asked the local authorities to continue with cleaning drive, along with sanitization, to ensure diseases like dengue and malaria can be contained during the rainy season.

Bhooshan has directed the staff to carry out sanitization, fogging and cleaning in each sector and village, including containment zones, during the special drive.

The officials said that two general managers of Greater Noida authority -- one each for western and eastern parts of the city -- have been asked to look after the weekly drive.

“If anybody found not carrying their duties properly as per the assignment given, then the authority will take legal action as per rules,” said Bhooshan.

He said that on Monday a team will carry out an inspection in all the sectors and villages to check if the sanitization, fogging and cleaning work is done properly or not.

“If the work done is not found satisfactory, then action will be initiated against that particular official responsible to take care of the job,” said Bhooshan, who warned staff of action via video conferencing on Friday evening.

In Greater Noida, there are around 50 containment zones, the officials said.

In Noida too, the Noida authority started a special drive to clean, sanitize and conduct fogging across the city on two lockdown days. It conducted special drive in sectors 14, 15, 16, 21, 25, 26, 28, 29, 91, 92, 117, 119 and 120, among others, on Saturday. The authority is also spraying anti-larval chemicals to prevent dengue and malaria, officials said.

The Noida authority additional chief executive officer who is monitoring the special drive on Saturday conducted an inspection in several areas, the officials said.

“We are carrying out a two-day special drive to sanitize and clean the city. The drive will help us contain the Covid-19 infection, dengue and malaria. We are implementing the instructions of the state government properly,” said SC Mishra, senior project engineer of Noida authority.

There are about 250 containment zones in Noida, the officials said.