Saving PMPML, part 4: In-house store opened to address spare parts shortage

cities Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:30 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
Pune The Pune Mahanagar Parivahana Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has, by its own admission, faced a severe shortage, or unavailability, of spare parts, which in turn has affected the on-road conditions of buses.

The PMPML administration has now started an in-house store to meet spare-part demands on-site. The unit is situated at the central store room, PMPML Swargate head office.

“For simple reasons buses are standing in depots and the central workshop. For example, buses are completely repaired, but parts like a window glass or red oil paint is not available and hence, buses are not sent on route,” said a senior worker at the central workshop, on condition of anonymity.

“Workers are punished for not doing work, whereas, in reality, they do not get the spare parts or other necessary equipment to do their work,” he added.

“PMPML has, in the past, had specifically allotted funds from monthly earnings of the organisation for purchase of spare parts. If buses are not maintained and repaired, there will be fewer buses on the road. This will lead to overcrowding and ultimately commuters will be affected. No bus should remain off road just because there is no spare part available,” says PMP Pravasi Manch founder-president, Jugal Rathi.

Nayana Gunde, PMPML chairman and managing director, said, “Yes there was an issue about shortage of spare parts a few months back, so we took a meeting with senior officials of the bus manufacturing companies from whom we purchase the buses. Our demand is that they should make a provision for supplying spare parts on our own premises at the central workshop. Accordingly, from last month, we now have a store on our premises. Also one senior official has been appointed for better coordination. We regularly review the supply of spare parts.”

Where the spare parts are

13 depots of PMPML and each depot has own maintenance and repair department

Central workshop at Swargate head office. All major repair works carried out here

1,681 buses running on 357 routes across Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad area

