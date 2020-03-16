e-paper
Home / Cities / SC refuses to entertain plea by 2012 Delhi gang rape convict to file fresh curative, mercy petitions

SC refuses to entertain plea by 2012 Delhi gang rape convict to file fresh curative, mercy petitions

cities Updated: Mar 16, 2020 23:24 IST
HT Correspondent
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a petition filed by Mukesh, one of the four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, seeking permission to file fresh curative and mercy petitions.

Advocate ML Sharma, who represented Mukesh, chose to withdraw the plea after the bench headed by justice Arun Mishra took strong objection to the fact that the affidavit filed by Mukesh in Supreme Court was not signed by him but instead by his brother Suresh.

“The affidavit you filed has been signed by Mukesh’s brother, Suresh. How does he know what happened in jail? How does he know that Mukesh was not informed? He cannot speak for Mukesh. This plea should have been filed by Mukesh,” justice Arun Mishra told ML Sharma.

Mukesh had already exhausted all his legal remedies, including curative and mercy petitions. His curative petition was dismissed by the Supreme Court on January 14 and his mercy plea was rejected by the President on January 17.

Mukesh moved the Supreme Court alleging that advocate Vrinda Grover, who as amicus curiae had represented Mukesh in the matter before the sessions court, had colluded with the state authorities and acted against the interests of Mukesh.

The top court questioned Sharma on the allegations raised in the petition against Grover.

“You are making a very serious allegation of fraud against a lawyer of this court. What is the source of your knowledge? How does Suresh have personal knowledge of what happened in the jail?” the court asked Sharma.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the state, also opposed the plea, stating that though he appeared against Grover in the case, Grover had done the best possible job as a criminal lawyer.

Sharma proceeded to withdraw the plea after the bench made it clear that it was not inclined to entertain the petition.

“You withdraw it or we will dismiss it”, the bench said.

The four convicts are scheduled to be executed at 5.30 AM on March 20.

3 Nirbhaya convicts approach ICJ, seeking stay on execution

New Delhi: Three of the four death row convicts in the gang rape case approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ), seeking a stay on the execution of their death sentence.

The three convicts who approached the ICJ are Akshay Singh, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma. The International Court of Justice, sometimes called the World Court, is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations.

The four convicts are scheduled to be hanged at 5:30 am on March 20.

ANI

