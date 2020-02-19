Scam in Karnal police’s accounts branch: 2 held, more to face action

cities

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 22:16 IST

Two employees posted at the accounts branch of Karnal police department have been booked for fraud running into lakhs, which they committed by depositing transportation allowance in bank accounts of four staffers by creating fake unique IDs.

The scam came to the fore when an unsigned complaint was received at the office of Haryana director general of police (DGP), following which, an inquiry was marked to the Karnal superintendent of police (SP).

The allegations of scam of several lakhs that took place between 2013 and 2020 were found to be true in the audit and investigation by the SP office, after which an FIR was registered. Those arrested in the case so far are ESI Gurnam Singh and cashier Sahab Singh.

In the FIR registered on the complaint of Karnal DSP Rajiv Kumar, it is stated that Gurnam and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rajbir Singh posted in the accounts branch of Karnal police had been depositing money in the accounts of four persons, two of whom were not even employed with the Karnal police. Two of the unique IDs were also found to be fake.

Now, officials associated with the investigation are suspecting involvement of more cops in creation of fake unique IDs and withdrawal of money.

In the complaint, it was mentioned that Gurnam was a transportation allowance clerk in June 2016. Though he was promoted as an accountant SI on July 10, 2019, he remained posted as the clerk till July 25, 2019 and during this period, he managed to clear transportation allowance bills of several lakhs issued between June 2016 and July 2019, it was alleged.

ASI Rajbir, who was posted in his home district since June 2016, was a transportation allowance clerk since July 25, 2019. In the preliminary investigation, it was also found that of four unique IDs used in the scam, two were fake as Balwan Singh and Sumit Kumar were not employees.

As per the special audit, ₹10.15 lakh was deposited in the unique ID of Balwan between April 20, 2016 and August 4, 2017, while ₹10.6 lakh was deposited in the account of Sumit between May 24, 2016 and October 23, 2019.

Interestingly, transportation allowance bills of ₹14.84 lakh and contingency bills of ₹1.33 lakh were deposited in the unique ID of Class-4 employee Vijay Kumar from May 1, 2013 to Jan, 20, 2020 and bills of ₹6.56 lakh plus ₹85,100 were deposited in the account of Nathi Ram, also a Class-4 employee, between April 29, 2016 and January 20, 2020.

As per the FIR, Balwan and Sumit were not employees, but their unique IDs were created by employees of the SP office.

Karnal SP Surender Singh Bhoria said the transactions were verified in the special audit and the statement of all four bank accounts and other documents have also been provided with the complaint.

The FIR against Gurnam and Rajbir has been registered under Sections 420, 409, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He said the possibility of involvement of more people cannot be ruled out.

Karnal IGP Bharti Arora said, “The FIR has been registered following the preliminary investigation by the Karnal SP on a complaint filed at the DGP office.”

It was also mentioned in the FIR that Gurnam was facing several complaints, which he managed to downplay by using his “political links”. He had even showed his home district in the service record as Yamunanagar, while he is a resident of Bairsal village of Karnal district, the FIR stated.