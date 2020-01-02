SDMC unveils Delhi’s first fully automated’ car parking tower

cities

Updated: Jan 02, 2020

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Thursday inaugurated the city’s first “fully-automated” car-parking tower facility at Green Park. According to officials, each tower at the facility can accommodate at least 34 cars.

The facility was inaugurated by Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri. “This is the most feasible new-age system to deal with the ever-increasing demand for car parking in south Delhi. This sort of vertical parking is most appropriate for congested markets and populated colonies as it requires just 1.50 square metre space to park a car, in comparison to 30 square metre required in conventional parking.”

“The municipal corporations must come up with effective parking area management plans to deal with parking problems in their jurisdiction. I am confident that the tower parking will help contain air pollution in the area as well,” he said.

SDMC commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said tower parking is another initiative to develop useful projects over limited-sized plots. “This facility is spread over an area of merely 217 square metres and the two towers were completed in a record time of 10 months. The facility has four towers – each of 39.50 metres height with 17 levels to accommodate 34 cars. This parking being vertical and steel structured will present a swanky look,” he said.

The operation and maintenance cost and requirement of manual labour will be much lower than conventional parking facilities, he added. “The retrieval time of vehicles will be just three minutes, in comparison to 15 minutes in conventional parking facilities. There is going to be no pollution and no fuel consumption in the automated tower parking whereas pollution in the conventional parkings lingers on due to smoke discharge of car movement through ramps and fuel consumption.

A senior official of the SDMC said that due to anti-pollution measures in force in the Capital, two of the total of four towers in the facility could not be constructed. However, the corporation plans to get them finished soon, and open then tentatively by March. As of now, two towers have been inaugurated.

Mayor Sunita Kangra, the local Member of Parliament Meenakshi Lekhi, MP Manoj Tiwari and Leader of House Kamaljeet Sehrawat were also present at the inauguration.

