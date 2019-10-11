Sec 7 resident robbed of scooter at gunpoint

cities

Gurugram Two unidentified men allegedly snatched a scooter from a 20-year-old man at a colony in Sector 7 on Thursday night.

According to the police, Karan Wahi, the victim, is a resident of Housing Board Colony in Sector 7. The incident took place around 10.30pm on Thursday when he was allegedly going out to buy ice cream.

“I had just come out of my house on my Honda Activa. When I took a left turn, a man who was wearing an orange shirt and black jeans suddenly appeared in front of my scooter. He was holding a pistol and he aimed it at me,” the victim said in the first information report (FIR).

He added that the man pushed him off the scooter and called his accomplice who was standing near the spot. “They threatened me to not report the incident to the police and fled on my scooter,” he said in the FIR.

Police said that they are checking the CCTV cameras installed near the spot to identify the suspects.

Om Prakash, station house officer (SHO), Sector 9A police station, said, “The suspects are yet to be arrested. We are checking the CCTV footage and questioning the residents. Police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 379A (snatching) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Sector 9A police station on Friday.

