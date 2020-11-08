Second wave on mind, admin asks hospitals to keeps tabs on patients with ILI and SARI symptoms

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 00:15 IST

PUNE Anticipating a possible second wave, the district administration has now asked the government and private hospitals to notify the authorities about patients coming to them with influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) like symptoms.

The administration is anticipating a second wave somewhere between January and February.

Dr Ashish Bharati, health chief, PMC, said, “The private hospitals have been asked to send us information about patients who come to them complaining about any flu-like symptoms. If there are more such patients coming from one particular area then we will increase testing and contact tracing accordingly so that the spread is controlled at the primary level.”

Earlier the administration has targeted local chemists to give this information and the civic-run flu clinics were addressing such patients but this time, the authorities have focused on just collecting the information but also analysing the data to find if any trend exists.

The district administration in its meeting with the hospitals and local authorities informed that if theyget the ‘early warning signs’ for the flu-like symptoms then they can control the spread of the infection for which the flu clinics set up by the civic body or the rural administration will play the key role.

The administration has also informed that under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) all the primary health centres, sub-district hospitals, rural hospitals and select private hospitals must send weekly reports of such patients to the concerned authorities with details including the area from where the patient has come to understand if there is any ‘trend’ in the spread of the infection.

The testing, containment zone plans and contact tracing strategy can be decided according to such trends, said officials.

