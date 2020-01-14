Secret report on corruption: SIT records suspended IPS officer’s statement

cities

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 22:42 IST

Lucknow Suspended IPS officer Vaibhav Krishna’s statement was recorded on Tuesday by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the alleged secret report leak to media, after his obscene video went viral on January 1.

For around two hours, Krishna was asked questions related to the secret report sent by him alleging corruption in transfers and postings of officers involving five IPS officials and some private persons in November last year, said a senior police official.

The SIT may soon record the statement of five IPS officers accused in the report, he added.

Krishna was placed under suspension on January 9, after initial inquiry found him responsible for violation of All-India Service Conduct Rules by leaking the secret report sent to the state government.

He had triggered controversy when he shared the report with the media while holding a press conference while being posted as senior superintendent of police, Noida on January 1, after his obscene video featuring him went viral.

Vaibhav Krishna initially claimed that the video was morphed, but the forensic examination confirmed it was not doctored.

The state government formed the SIT to probe the allegations mentioned in the secret report by Vaibhav Krishna.

The SIT was chaired by vigilance director HC Awasthi and comprised two other members, including IG (STF) Amitabh Yash and managing director of UP Jal Nigam Vikas Goathwal.

A senior police official at UP police headquarters said the secret report over alleged corrupt practices sent by Krishna included names of SSP (Ghaziabad) Sudhir Kumar Singh, SP (Rampur) Ajay Pal Sharma, SP (Sultanpur) Himanshu Kumar, SP (Banda) Ganesh Prasad Saha and SSP (STF), Lucknow Rajeev Narayan Mishra.

The government sidelined the five IPS officers and removed them from the posts they were holding earlier.