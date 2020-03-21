Section 144 imposed in Kangra

cities

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 21:39 IST

A day after Himachal Pradesh reported its first two COVID-19 cases from Kangra, authorities imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC in the district on Saturday to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code bans assembly of four or more people in one place.

Kangra deputy commissioner cum district magistrate Rakesh Prajapati said sSection 144 has been imposed to ensure people maintain a social distance of at least one metre or 3.5 feet from each other to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The assembly of four or more people has been strictly banned everywhere except in hospitals or Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses, he added.

The HRTC buses will run at one-fourth of their seating capacity, he said, adding that all private and inter-state HRTC buses have been cancelled.

Two residents who returned from foreign countries, including a 63-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man had tested positive for COVID-19 in the preliminary tests on Friday. The report of samples sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune for confirmation is awaited. Both of them have been quarantined at Dr Rajendra Prasad Medical College, Tanda and their families have been home quarantined.

Private buses stopped, govt offices, schools shut

The DC said private bus services have also been suspended indefinitely. “If the need arises the HRTC services will also be stopped,” he said, adding that people should take precautions while travelling in private cars and cabs.

He said routine public dealing has been suspended in government offices and only emergency work will be done. Depositing power and water bills has been postponed till normalcy is restored. No penalty will be levied for late payments, he added.

“Barbers shops, salons and where there is a possibility of people gathering in large numbers will remain shut. Only shops supplying essential items will be open but people are advised to avoid gathering in large numbers at such places,” he said.

“Schools will also remain closed as the board exams have concluded on Saturday while remaining examinations of Class 12 including practicals have been cancelled,” he added. He said 50 Tibetan students were allowed to enter Kangra on Saturday on humanitarian grounds. However, Sunday onwards no Tibetan people will be allowed to enter the state and the Tibetan government-in-exile has been directed to tell the students to stay where they are currently lodged.

The district commissioner said all Kangra residents who had returned from a foreign country in the last 28 days should undergo a medical check-up. “They are directed to self-quarantine and immediately inform authorities if they show any symptoms of COVID infection,” he said.

Such persons may also contact or any person may inform about such persons at toll free numbers 104 or 1077, he said.

He warned that if any such person is found to have deliberately hidden this information then that person may be jailed for two years and fined ₹50,000 under Section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of Indian Penal Code.

For foreigners already living in Dharamshala and whose visas are about to expire, outgoing travel facilities will continue.

The district administration is scrutinising the data of people who arrived by flights or buses from affected states are being contacted and told to self-quarantine. The district authorities had partially invoked Section 144 on March 15.

QUARANTINE FACILITIES TO BE EXPANDED

The deputy commissioner said the capacity of the quarantine facilities is also being expanded from existing 100 to 5,000, preparation for which are in full swing.

“Our field staff is on job and public cooperation is needed to beat overcome the situation,” he said advising people to refrain from spreading rumours,” Prajapati said.

He said the administration has acquired the National Institute of Fashion Designing (NIFT) building for setting up quarantine facility.

HOTELS SHUT

Hotels in McLeodganj area also closed operation from Saturday onwards till March 31. President of the hoteliers’ association Ashwani Bamba said the hotels have sent the staff on paid leave. Streets in McLeodganj remained deserted as maximum shops remained shut. The hoteliers have also demanded the state and Centre to announce a tax-holiday for the tourism industry in wake of the losses being suffered due to coronavirus outbreak.

FIR against chemist for selling N95 masks at four times of fixed price in Kangra

A chemist was booked for selling N95 masks at over four times higher than the fixed price in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district amid the COVID-19 outbreak, police said on Saturday.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged against the owner of a medical store located in Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda under Section 3/7 of the Essential Commodities Act at Kangra police station on a complaint by the district food and civil supplies department, they added.

Additional SHO of Kangra police station Jasbir Singh told PTI on Saturday that the FIR had been lodged against pharmacy owner Rakesh Vohra.

However, Singh said the accused had not been arrested so far as the matter was being investigated. If the allegations are proved against him in the court, he may be jailed up to five years under the provisions of the Essential Commodities Act, the police officer added.

Kangra district controller of food and civil supplies Narinder Dhiman told PTI that the FIR was lodged after the chemist had been found selling N95 masks at ₹500 each against its fixed selling price of ₹115.50. The department had received complaints from the public against the chemist selling masks at higher rates, he added.

Man booked for organising ‘jagran’

A man has been booked in Hamirpur district for reportedly organising a ‘jagran’ (religious gathering) at his residence in violation of Section 144 of CrPC imposed in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, police said on Saturday.

Around thirty-five people were present in the jagran when a police team reached the spot and booked the man.

“An FIR was lodged against Kshuti Prakash of Anu Khurd area under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC for violating Section 144 of CrPC, superintendent of police Arjit Sen Thakur said.

Meanwhile, the Hamirpur administration has been holding meetings and releasing advisories to the people on how to remain at their houses and to implement the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the janata curfew on Sunday.