Sector 14 residents ask MLA to get community centre work started

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 21:58 IST

Gurugram: A group of residents of Sector 14 have sought the intervention of Gurgaon MLA Sudhir Singla to get the work of community centre in the area started. The community centre was razed in January this year and the authorities had promised that a state-of-the-art building with a parking in the basement would be constructed soon, the residents said.

The delegation called on Singla on Tuesday, and told him that despite the fact that money was sanctioned, the work didn’t start.

HS Nanda, president, Sector 14 residents’ welfare association (RWA), who led the delegation, said that more than ₹11 crore was sanctioned for the work. “The reason given to us by the contractor is that the entire site is not being handed over to him because a government employee is staying in a room built earlier in the corner of the community centre. The authorities need to expedite the matter as people are suffering,” he said.

The residents said that apart from losing out on a community area, people had to rent expensive banquet halls for organising weddings and other functions. “The community hall was very reasonably priced,” said Dinesh Aggarwal, a resident of the area.

The RWA also alleged that the one-acre site of the community centre had turned into a garbage segregation point. “Foul smell emanates form what used to be our office earlier. The RWA has had to rent an office. Besides, we lost the income which came through its upkeep,” said Nanda.

When asked about the matter, Singla said that he will be working with authorities to find a solution to the stalemate. “The employees staying in the plot will be shifted. I will bring this matter into the consideration of the chief minister. This problem would be resolved soon,” he added.