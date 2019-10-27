‘Security forces ready to foil Pak designs to create unrest in Valley’: Ram Madhav

cities

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 03:46 IST

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday said security forces are fully geared to foil Pakistan’s design to create trouble in Kashmir and deal with militants who are trying to destroy ‘Kashmiriyat’ by targeting outsiders.

While addressing mediapersons here on Saturday, Madhav said, “The militants are trying to scare away and frighten businessmen who have come to Jammu and Kashmir for trade. They are only harming the interests of the people of Kashmir and destroying Kashmiriyat.”

In the last 11 days, terrorists in south Kashmir have killed five non-Kashmiris, including an apple trader and three truck drivers who were transporting apples. They also burnt several trucks.

“Pakistan is continuing its efforts to create unrest in the Valley but our security forces will frustrate all its attempts,” Madhav told reporters on the sidelines of a seminar organised by his party on “accession day” here.

Greeting the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of Diwali festival, he said this will be the first Diwali after abrogation of Article 370, which led to the complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir with India.

“It was a well thought-out decision and was not based on political consideration or ideological basis but was meant to restore rights to the people of J&K, who were deprived of political, fundamental and democratic rights besides the right to dignity over the last seven decades,” he said.

“Article 370 was a historic blunder committed by former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in collusion with (National Conference founder) Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah. It was a political conspiracy to deprive ordinary people of their rights,” he said. Defending the BJP for taking scrapping the article allegedly without taking people into confidence, he said the article itself was implemented unconstitutionally and so was the amendments made it by the Congress over the past seven decades.

“They have no right to question us on the manner of taking the decision,” he said, accusing the other mainstream political parties of misusing the provision to empower themselves instead of the locals.

Madhav said, “The abrogation of Article 370 is a tribute to Maharaja Hari Singh by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

He said the people who are in mourning about the scrapping of special status would not achieve anything because “this article will not make a come back”.

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 03:46 IST