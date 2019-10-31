Security guard booked for abetment after girl ends life

cities

Noida: Police have booked a security guard for abetting the suicide of a 16-year-old girl who had allegedly jumped to her death from her 15th floor flat in a high-rise society in Noida’s Sector 76 on October 22. The girl’s father told police that a security guard was harassing her, following which she ended her life.

Dharmendra Sharma, the in charge of Sector 49 police station, said the girl was a class 11 student of a private school in Noida. She fell around 11.30pm on October 22 and was rushed to Kailash hospital. The girl was declared brought dead at the hospital.

Sharma said after the incident, a police team had visited the spot and questioned her family members. However, at that time, they could not provide any information about the circumstances surrounding her death. “The family had not filed any complaint then. The police also did not find a suicide note,” he said.

Sharma said on Wednesday, the girl’s father filed a complaint. “The family said a security guard was harassing her. The family suspects the harassment drove the girl to her death,” he said.

The victim’s father said the family was busy with the girl’s last rites. “We had informed police about the matter. The security guard has been on the run since the incident. We suspect his involvement,” he said.

Police said the girl’s family has not named the security guard. “A police team visited the society and found that a security guard is absent since October 22. We have launched a search for the man,” he said. Police said the guard is a native of Kanpur. Police are also questioning the agency that hired the guard, in order to trace his whereabouts.

Sharma said a case of abetment to suicide under Section 306 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 49 police station.

