Security stepped up across Delhi

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 21:32 IST

New Delhi Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers in markets and other crowded areas in the run-up to Diwali, officials said.

Delhi Police commissioner, Amulya Patnaik, directed all senior officers to strengthen anti-terror measures in their respective areas. “Due to high footfall at Ghazipur market, an additional has been deployed there and patrolling has also been increased. Officers in civil dress are also deployed,” said Jasmeet Singh, deputy commissioner of police (east).

According to Devesh Srivastava, joint commissioner of police (southern range), all senior police officers of south Delhi, including the DCP and the additional DCP, have started patrolling the district.

Police presence in markets and other crowded areas has already increased and extra forces are helping maintain a vigil. The number of CCTV cameras at markets and residential areas has also gone up, and the footage is being constantly monitored, Srivastava said.

Patrolling has also been strengthened at Azadpur mandi, which is Asia’s largest wholesale market for fruits and vegetables. “During festive seasons, we intensify the drive to check vehicles at these markets and also ask the agricultural produce market committee (APMC) representatives to hire more private guards and contact police in case they spot a suspicious person or activity,” said Vijayanta Arya, deputy commissioner of police (northwest).

APMC representatives have also been asked to maintain records of all truck drivers visiting the markets, Arya said.

Security at Delhi borders has also been intensified.

Shalini Singh, the joint commissioner of police (western range), said that patrolling has been intensified in markets and areas witnessing high footfall across west Delhi. “Police are trying to make people aware. Market associations and residential areas have been asked to contact the police if they notice any suspicious person,” Singh said.

“We have a dog squad for monitoring all markets. Private guards at malls and markets have also been trained on the method to properly check vehicles entering the premises,” she said.

Integrated pickets have been placed for surprise checks, while the bomb squad is also helping the city police, she said. “We are checking guest houses and verifying the identities of tenants in different areas across the national Capital. Patrolling has been increased to keep a check on incidents of snatching and pickpocketing in crowded areas,” Singh said.

