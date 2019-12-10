Self-immolation by girl at Panchkula Park: Police unable to unlock mobile, to send it to Gurugram lab

cities

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 01:43 IST

Four days after a 15-year-old girl killed herself through self-immolation at a Sector-7 park on December 5 night, the cyber cell of Panchkula police have been unable to unlock her phone for clarity on people she was in touch with before she killed herself.

Believing that the phone holds the key to her reason for suicide, the police will now send the phone to their high-tech DIATEC laboratory in Gurugram.

The girl, a Class 10 student at a private school in Sector 11, Panchkula, had gone missing from her house on December 4 afternoon, and set herself on fire the day after. Having suffered over 90% burns, she succumbed to her injuries later in the night at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Noopur Bishnoi said, “The cyber cell tried to unlock her mobile to gain access to her Facebook and WhatsApp contents for more details. As it could not be done, the mobile phone will now be sent to the DIATEC laboratory. The process will take a few days as it goes through the criminal investigation department. ”

GIRL VISITED MANALI ALONE: POLICE

Meanwhile, after a bus ticket to Manali was found in the girl’s bag, a police team visited Manali, and spotted her alone there in the CCTV footage from Thursday morning.

A knife, bus ticket from Chandigarh to Panchkula and a visiting card of a Manali hotel was also found in her bag at the park where she had killed herself.

Police investigation revealed that the girl, after leaving home on Wednesday afternoon, boarded a bus to Manali in the evening. The bus went through Shimla, where she switched off her phone on Wednesday night.

“Based on the visiting card of the hotel, a police team visited Manali and checked the CCTV footage, which showed her alone. She visited several hotels for a room, but was not given any, as she could not produce an ID proof. Thereafter, she returned to Chandigarh via bus,” said the ACP.

Police have yet to scrutinise the CCTV footage of the Sector 43 bus stand in Chandigarh.

FATHER HAD DROPPED HER HOME AFTER SCHOOL

Earlier, police had said that the girl’s call records had suggested that she was in contact with someone in Mumbai.

Without naming anyone, the girl’s father, in his complaint to the police on December 6, had alleged that an unidentified person misled his daughter and drove her to suicide.

He had told the police that he dropped his daughter home from school around 11am on December 4, but she was missing when he returned from work in the evening. The family then approached the Dhakoli police post, where a missing person’s DDR was lodged.

On his complaint, police had booked the unidentified accused for abetment to suicide on December 6.