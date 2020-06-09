e-paper
Sena corporator succumbs to Covid-19

Sena corporator succumbs to Covid-19

Jun 09, 2020
A Shiv Sena corporator from Bhayander and leader of the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC), Harishchandra Aamgavkar, 50, succumbed to Covid-19 on Tuesday morning.

Aamgavkar was undergoing treatment at Vedant Hospital, Thane. His wife and brother, who also contracted the virus, recovered from the virus, last week. However, his mother who had tested positive is under treatment in the hospital.

Aamgavkar was earlier admitted to the Themba Civic Hospital in Bhayander and later shifted to the Thane hospital. Aamgavkar had a blood pressure problem. He took all the necessary precautions like wearing a mask and maintaining social distance, while attending meetings, said an MBMC official.

