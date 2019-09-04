Senior citizen dies after truck hits her

cities

Gurugram A senior citizen died after she was allegedly hit by a truck near a traffic signal in Sector 40 on Wednesday morning, police said. The truck driver was arrested.

The police said the incident took place around 11.40am, when the woman was walking to her house with her son from the Sector 45 post office.

Mahipal, assistant sub inspector (ASI), Sector 40 police station, said the woman had gone to the post office to collect her pension and was returning to her house in Sector 31, when a truck coming from Bakhtawar Chowk hit her near the Sector 40 signal.

“The preliminary probe has revealed that the truck hit her head-on and she sustained injuries when her head was crushed under the truck. The truck driver stopped the vehicle after the collision. Passersby caught hold of him and called the police,” said ASI.

The police said the woman was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 51, where she was declared dead on arrival.

In the complaint, her son said that they had gone to the post office but could not collect the pension and decided to return. “My mother was walking ahead of me. Suddenly, a truck hit her from the front. She sustained head injuries. Commuters and people in the area stopped the accused truck driver and we called the police,” he said in the FIR.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304- A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 40 police station on Wednesday, the police said.

